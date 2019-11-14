MARKET WRAP: Rand could be headed for second week of gains

The rand had its best day in 10 on Thursday as global markets quietened a bit, with the trade-war narrative lowering somewhat in volume. Another day of gains on Friday could see it capping a good fortnight.

At 6pm the rand had gained 0.69% to R14.8176/$, 0.67% to R16.2955/€, and 0.61% to R19.0498/£. The euro was little changed at $1.1007.

Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop said that the US spread between 10-year and three-month treasury yields had lost the inversion that prevailed over most of 2019. This is being taken by the markets as potentially indicating that the risk of recession there is subsiding and that the US Federal Reserve is “less concerned on the growth front as well”.

Local bonds were also firmer, with the yield on the R2030 falling to 9.115%, from 9.145% at Wednesday’s close. Bond yields move inversely to their prices.