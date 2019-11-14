Could your organisation be at risk of losing its competitive advantage?

In today’s fast-paced digital world, being conservative about digital transformation could mean the difference between maintaining your competitive advantage or becoming obsolete. Organisations that have not yet embraced or adopted the digital journey are at a high risk of losing their relevance.

Throughout history we’ve witnessed various industry leaders lose their place in the market simply because they weren’t agile enough to keep relevant in the face of technological advancement. No matter how successful a company may be, they can be vulnerable to new trends or rapidly advancing technologies.

The latest research shows that cloud adoption will be the most important technology driver for most businesses over the next five years, followed closely by big data analytics and artificial intelligence. Cloud adoption serves as a springboard for exciting new opportunities for businesses to compete on a global scale. It is redefining the way we do business.

Cloud is an enabler to the digital journey, and BCX can serve both by providing a scalable cloud solution and taking its clients through this digital journey via a range of fully managed IT service offerings.

Gone are the days where cloud was a way to solve IT budget and resource constraints only. Cloud is now a strategic driver and a critical component of digital transformation ambitions, that can solve current and future business challenges. But cloud itself has evolved and in 2019 the conversation around cloud now focuses on hybrid and multi-cloud solutions.

Experts predict that hybrid cloud will become the dominant business model in the future as the public cloud is not necessarily a good fit for all types of solutions, and shifting everything to the cloud can be a challenging task. The hybrid cloud model offers a transition solution that blends the current on-location infrastructure with open-cloud and private-cloud services; allowing organisations to shift to cloud technology at their own pace while being effective and flexible.