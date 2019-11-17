Allan Gray: Investment guru and philanthropist
17 November 2019 - 00:01
Allan Gray, who has died of a heart attack in Bermuda at the age of 81, was the founder of Allan Gray Ltd, the largest and for many years most successful privately owned investment manager in SA.
He was also one of SA's greatest philanthropists...
