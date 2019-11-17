Google mulls offering banking
17 November 2019 - 00:06
Google is talking to US banks about offering current accounts to its customers, accelerating Silicon Valley's incursion into financial services after Apple's credit-card launch and Facebook's proposed digital currency libra.
With Facebook running into widespread resistance to libra, Google has said it plans to work with existing financial services providers...
