Hans Enderle: Founded and ran City Lodge
17 November 2019 - 00:01
Hans Enderle, who has died at the age of 77, was the founder, CEO and chair of the City Lodge Group, which revolutionised the hospitality industry in SA.
He started the hotel group in 1985 with the first hotel in Bryanston, Johannesburg, after discovering the concept of select service hotels on a trip to the US...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.