India unrest fears as onion price soars

Onion prices in India have soared to eye-watering levels, leading to worries about food inflation and consumer unrest amid declining availability of one of the country's most important vegetables.



Extreme heat earlier this year followed by excess monsoon rainfall has led to a drastic fall in production in India's key growing areas. Wholesale onion prices at Azadpur, a leading hub for onion traders near New Delhi, have jumped by almost 500% from the start of the year to Rs1,908 (R394) for 40kg after soaring to a six-year high of Rs2,400 in April...