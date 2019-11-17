Petrol-guzzling F1 vows to become carbon neutral

Formula One has pledged to become carbon neutral by 2030 as the sport attempts to burnish its green credentials to appeal to commercial sponsors and younger fans.



The world's pre-eminent racing-car competition has announced measures designed to reduce its emissions by between 20% and 50% over the next decade, including moving to biofuels, leaving no waste at grands prix and changing the race calendar so teams fly less for events. However, it has stopped short of abandoning the internal combustion engines that have powered its race cars for its nearly 70-year history...