Business

Prosus's online food fight heats up

17 November 2019 - 00:04 By TJ STRYDOM

Takeaway.com, locked in a battle with Prosus to acquire Just Eat, has accused its rival of trying to talk down the value of the UK online food delivery service.

At stake is a transaction that would give the winner significant scale in the online food business, and equip it to better withstand an onslaught from the likes of Uber Eats...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. MARKET WRAP: Rand caps second week of gains as global risk sentiment improves Business
  2. Telkom confirms it wants to acquire embattled Cell C Business
  3. PSG Wealth talks investment mistakes and how to avoid them Business
  4. Capitec wins big at the 2019 Sunday Times Top 100 Companies Awards Business
  5. HILARY JOFFE: Tipped as new Eskom CEO, Calitz would face SA's worst job Business

Latest Videos

Residents pick up the pieces of what they used to call home: Post-tornado clean ...
Another 'tornado' spotted in KZN amid storm warning
X