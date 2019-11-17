Business

Shoprite announces date for Wiese's exit

17 November 2019 - 00:08 By Bloomberg

Shoprite chair Christo Wiese will retire by next year's AGM, putting an end date on a tenure that has spanned almost three decades.

The move follows the billionaire's controversial re-election to the chairmanship earlier this month, when his superior voting rights carried him over the line even as a majority of ordinary shareholders opposed the reappointment...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. MARKET WRAP: Rand caps second week of gains as global risk sentiment improves Business
  2. Telkom confirms it wants to acquire embattled Cell C Business
  3. PSG Wealth talks investment mistakes and how to avoid them Business
  4. Capitec wins big at the 2019 Sunday Times Top 100 Companies Awards Business
  5. HILARY JOFFE: Tipped as new Eskom CEO, Calitz would face SA's worst job Business

Latest Videos

Residents pick up the pieces of what they used to call home: Post-tornado clean ...
Another 'tornado' spotted in KZN amid storm warning
X