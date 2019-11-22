MARKET WRAP: JSE records first week of gains in three

The JSE had its first weekly gain since the beginning of November on Friday as renewed hopes of a trade truce between the US and China helped global equities recover, after mixed messages from the two weighed on sentiment earlier this week.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that China wants to complete the first phase of a trade deal with the US and to avoid a trade war, Reuters reported.

Shortly after the JSE closed, the Dow was up 0.32% to 27,856.30 points. In Europe, the FTSE 100 had added 1.4%, France’s CAC 40 0.45% and Germany’s DAX 30 0.39%. Earlier, the Shanghai Composite fell 0.63% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.48% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 0.32%.

Locally, credit ratings agency S&P Global is expected to release the result of its latest ratings review on SA on Friday night, with analysts speculating that the agency will likely change SA’s outlook to negative.