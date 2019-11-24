Business

Back to when it all began

24 November 2019 - 00:11 By TJ STRYDOM

It was the start of a new decade — the Berlin Wall had just fallen, the Soviet Union was unravelling and SA, though in a recession, was transitioning from stuffy isolation to a world of opportunities.

"I was stuck in Old Mutual at the time, a bit frustrated with the bureaucracy of a big insurance company," says Hendrik du Toit, founder and longtime CEO of Investec Asset Management (IAM)...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. UCT head calls for wealth tax Business
  2. SAA still up in the air over bailout Business
  3. Could your organisation be at risk of losing its competitive advantage? Business
  4. Sanlam certified as top employer for fifth year running Business
  5. Mission to get the money moving Business

Latest Videos

Onlookers flock to scene of a brazen cash-in-transit heist
Five spicy Malema quotes in lead-up to December's EFF conference
X