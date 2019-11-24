Growing pains: it’s tough down on the farm

KwaZulu-Natal maize farmer Nonhanhla Mlotshwa, who quit the corporate world to follow her dream of a life on the land, says the private sector support she gets might see her realise her ambitions. But many of SA's emerging farmers are struggling.



"I love farming, we were raised on it, our food came from the soil," said Mlotshwa...