How to ... Reap boomerang employee rewards
24 November 2019 - 00:00
Bullying in the workplace is not unusual — in fact, it has been described by Helene Vermaak, business director at The Human Edge, as "rife" in SA.
She urges organisations to urgently address the issue, "if not for the sake of their employees, then for the alarmingly high financial cost", not to mention the emotional cost it has on workers. Vermaak has this advice for bullied employees:..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.