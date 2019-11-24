Business

How to ... Reap boomerang employee rewards

24 November 2019 - 00:00 By Margaret Harris

Bullying in the workplace is not unusual — in fact, it has been described by Helene Vermaak, business director at The Human Edge, as "rife" in SA.

She urges organisations to urgently address the issue, "if not for the sake of their employees, then for the alarmingly high financial cost", not to mention the emotional cost it has on workers. Vermaak has this advice for bullied employees:..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Could your organisation be at risk of losing its competitive advantage? Business
  2. Reserve Bank keeps repo rate at 6.5% Business
  3. Reporting suspicious and unusual transactions to the Financial Intelligence ... Business
  4. Sanlam certified as top employer for fifth year running Business
  5. Patrice Motsepe to establish multi-billion rand fund for black farmers Business

Latest Videos

Onlookers flock to scene of a brazen cash-in-transit heist
Five spicy Malema quotes in lead-up to December's EFF conference
X