How to choose a guardian for your kids

No-one is going to love your children as much as you do, but what would happen to them if you were to die while they are still minors? Who would raise them?



If you're married, responsibility for the care of your children would obviously fall on your partner. But what if you're a single parent? And what if both you and your partner were to die at once? Who would you want to be the guardian of your children?..