Musk’s smashing moment at truck event
24 November 2019 - 00:12
Elon Musk unveiled Tesla's eagerly awaited electric bakkie this week but it didn't go as planned, ending with two smashed windows and the hashtag #cybertruck trending on Twitter for all the wrong reasons.
In the demo, Tesla chief designer Franz von Holzhausen initially took a sledgehammer to the truck, which withstood the impact. Then it all went wrong...
