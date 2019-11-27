J&B encourages South Africans to support local entrepreneurship

Local small businesses contribute positively to the growth of the country’s economy, yet only three out of 10 have a chance to survive. To address this challenge, J&B is encouraging consumers, communities and large enterprises to take active steps to support small businesses.

In October 2019, Stats SA announced that the unemployment rate in SA was at 29.1%, the highest it has ever been since comparable data began in 2008, and yet small businesses are said to be the engine that will stimulate job creation.

J&B in association with the J&B Hive took a stand during Global Entrepreneurship Week, encouraging South Africans to play their part and support small businesses by procuring locally.

The pledge was part of an art installation that highlighted the contrast between business that succeed (30%) and those that fail (70%). Mannequins were used — some standing upright and the majority lying on the ground — to illustrate the point.

Located in Braamfontein, the J&B Hive sponsored by J&B is an innovative, collaborative space that is both a creative and small business hub that acts as an accelerator for creative entrepreneurs. The space aims to disrupt the status quo with the goal of seeing young creative businesses thrive and contribute to changing the economic trajectory of the country.

“The J&B Hive has garnered a well-deserved reputation as a creative nerve centre within Braamfontein, where upcoming creative entrepreneurs are incubated in a space that encourages their creativity. The activity during Global Entrepreneur Week reinforced the many strides made by J&B in collaboration with the J&B Hive where creative entrepreneurs are concerned,” says Nana Akua Twerefoo, J&B Whisky senior brand manager.

J&B has been proudly accelerating local business since 2015 through the J&B Hive. J&B is so committed to elevating local businesses that the brand has given its advertising space to entrepreneurs to shine a spotlight on their businesses.

J&B Hive is home to creative entrepreneurs such as Sthe Mpehle who is the head of an animation studio Dipopaai; Lethabo Mokoena, founder of Walk Fresh, which is a sneaker cleaning company; and Nondumiso Nkosi who created the revolutionary headpiece company Bedoo.

Read more about the entrepreneurs below: