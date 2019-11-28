Embrace the benefits of change in the workplace, says BCX
Avoiding problems in business can lead to missed opportunities for growth
Greek philosopher Heraclitus once said “change is the only constant in life”. That has never been more accurate than in this digitally transforming time in which we live.
We’re living and working in a time of rapid change and with so many new technologies to choose from it is easy to feel overwhelmed, and not to know where to start or what to choose. Sometimes, it feels like the easiest way to deal with something potentially uncomfortable is to simply just ignore or postpone it.
The problem with avoidance in business, is that it can lead to missed opportunities for growth and improved productivity among others. If you’re avoiding a problem, you’re not trying to solve it. You’re not trying to find a better way of doing things. You’re not innovating. The business landscape is littered with cautionary tales of huge companies that failed due to the lack of innovation. A delay to innovate could put any organisation at risk.
Respected American management consultant Peter F. Drucker once said, “If you want something new, you have to stop doing something old.” If you’re looking at your organisation, and wondering how to improve efficiency, start by finding out what that something old is. For most companies who were in business before the internet and who are still in business today, it’s highly likely that the something old is your connectivity infrastructure.
Many organisations are still operating on old analogue telephone systems for example, despite newer technologies such as voice over internet protocol (VOIP) being available since 1999; and they continue to maintain these systems at great expense and with difficulty when something goes wrong, rather than transitioning to digital.
One of the biggest reasons people fear change is because of all the unknowns, specifically around technology. However, help is always available to you. Connect with a service provider that can assess your environment, learn which areas of the business could be positively affected by digital technology, and then start small. Do test cases to see whether a small-scale change can have a positive impact, and when that case is successful, look to other areas in the business to see where you can make a difference by transitioning to digital.
If the idea of diving headfirst into mega solution scares you then consider, for example, making a more natural change and moving from telephone lines to unified communications, a strong set of products that come together to enhance both your organisation’s internal communications and the way your customers experience your organisation. If you’re ready to transition fully to internet protocol (IP) telephony, use a mix of VOIP and analogue – this is often done when physical issues are challenging a full IP installation, for example, when you can’t cut into the walls of a heritage building.
The key is to start somewhere – start by becoming aware of the possibilities, of the technologies, and how they will benefit your enterprise. All indications are that by using integrated communications, your operational costs drop, your employees are more productive, and your customers are happier.
We live in a fully connected world now, and the way we communicate outside of the workplace has influenced the way people want to connect at work too. A simple phone call along a copper line has evolved into a range of converged services that are delivered over any digital platform. Instant messaging, audio, web and video conferencing, electronic interactive whiteboards, call control and speech recognition are just some of the incredible innovations that have improved the way we do business.
Do you really need to hold on to legacy equipment until it breathes its last breath, or are you ready to see how embracing change rather than fearing it can lead your enterprise successfully into the future? If you are keen to take the first steps on your digital journey, why not consider embarking on this journey with BCX - a provider used by seven out of 10 top enterprise customers.
This article was paid for by BCX.