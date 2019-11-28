Embrace the benefits of change in the workplace, says BCX

Greek philosopher Heraclitus once said “change is the only constant in life”. That has never been more accurate than in this digitally transforming time in which we live.

We’re living and working in a time of rapid change and with so many new technologies to choose from it is easy to feel overwhelmed, and not to know where to start or what to choose. Sometimes, it feels like the easiest way to deal with something potentially uncomfortable is to simply just ignore or postpone it.

The problem with avoidance in business, is that it can lead to missed opportunities for growth and improved productivity among others. If you’re avoiding a problem, you’re not trying to solve it. You’re not trying to find a better way of doing things. You’re not innovating. The business landscape is littered with cautionary tales of huge companies that failed due to the lack of innovation. A delay to innovate could put any organisation at risk.

Respected American management consultant Peter F. Drucker once said, “If you want something new, you have to stop doing something old.” If you’re looking at your organisation, and wondering how to improve efficiency, start by finding out what that something old is. For most companies who were in business before the internet and who are still in business today, it’s highly likely that the something old is your connectivity infrastructure.

Many organisations are still operating on old analogue telephone systems for example, despite newer technologies such as voice over internet protocol (VOIP) being available since 1999; and they continue to maintain these systems at great expense and with difficulty when something goes wrong, rather than transitioning to digital.