Income protection policies now come with better benefits
01 December 2019 - 00:05
Income protection insurance is crucial for anybody who depends on their monthly income. Policies offering these benefits have evolved and become more consumer-friendly, but you need to know what to look for to get the best benefits.
Ernest Zamisa, a financial planner at Momentum with 20 years' experience, says he has seen life assurers amend their life and risk products regularly over the years...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.