Knocking Massmart into Slape

Massmart's new CEO, Mitch Slape, hit the ground running when he took over the troubled retailer in September with the aim of transforming the company into the "strongest and healthiest retailer in Africa with the best long-term prospects", he says in his first interview since starting work.



Among the interventions already under way are improving the group's online shopping offering and using its buying power as a group...