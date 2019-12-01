Nampak looks at canned wine, water
01 December 2019 - 00:07
Wine and water in cans is set to be a new trend as Nampak looks for growth in the can market - of which it already has an 80% share in SA - and takes advantage of the demand for more environmentally friendly packaging.
"It's an exciting opportunity - we are looking at wine, water and other opportunities and a lot of work has been done with certain of the winemakers," said Nampak CFO Glenn Fullerton. "The recyclability of aluminium is almost indefinite, and recycling rates north of SA are even higher than they are here."..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.