SA economy shrinks 0.6% in third quarter, surprising even pessimists

The economy shrank 0.6% in the third quarter of 2019, Stats SA said on Tuesday, underscoring the plight South Africa is in as it battles rising unemployment, poverty and inequality.

The outcome, which was worse than the market had expected, is likely to raise fears that SA may manage only marginal growth, if any, for the full year. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg were expecting a 0% increase for the third quarter, reports BusinessLIVE.

Growth measured in the nine months to September reached just 0.3%, while growth had only managed to reach 0.1% year on year.

The fall comes after revised growth of 3.2% for the second quarter, coming after a 3.1% contraction in the three months to March.

The declines in GDP, as measured in production, were driven mainly by falls in the mining, manufacturing and transport, storage and communications industries.