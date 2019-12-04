Three days of sales as Bosasa assets go under the hammer

So vast is the collection of assets that the auction will take place over three days, from December 4-6, at the African Global Operations's Smart Global Campus, at 1 Windsor Road, Luipaardsvlei, Krugersdorp, Gauteng.

Lazarus described the sale as having a substantial assortment of goods.

"From an entire copper plant, commercial properties, furniture, to commercial and passenger vehicles from entry-level to luxury SUVs - you name it, you'll find it," he said.

Day 1: Passenger and commercial vehicles

The auction sequence will commence with the sale of passenger vehicles, which includes those issued for personal use, namely a 2016 BMW X5, a 2011 Audi S5, 2008 Audi A4, a 2013 Mercedes-Benz E200, and a 2016 Mercedes-Benz C250.

Commercial vehicles include various closed-body and refrigerated-body trucks, Massey Ferguson tractors, a Case TX 170 Telehandler, and a 2005 Caterpillar 424 backhoe loader.

Immediately after that will be the sale of food preparation, workshop and garden equipment; containers; and "top-end" office furniture, situated at Radcor and Lindela.

Day 2: Fixed properties and copper plant

The first property on the block will be the former Bosasa headquarters and campus, which consist of a large office park, offices, canteen, warehouse and other buildings, the extent of which measures about 8.2ha.

The repatriation centre, Lindela, follows. The approximately 26.4ha property was used as a mining compound before being converted into a youth development and repatriation centre with a workshop, residential development (comprising nine large buildings) and a soccer field.