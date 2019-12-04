Three days of sales as Bosasa assets go under the hammer
Assets belonging to several African Global Operations (formally Bosasa) entities will be auctioned by Park Village Auctions (PVA) in association with Bidders Choice.
That's the word from PVA director Clive Lazarus, who confirmed speculation on Wednesday.
Lazarus said: "Park Village Auctions and Bidders Choice have received due instruction from the appointed liquidators to proceed with the large undertaking of disposing of assets which stem from subsidiaries of African Global/Bosasa in liquidation."
The companies in question are Global Technology Systems, Bosasa Properties, Rodcor, African Global Operations, Watson Corporate Academy, On-IT-1, Bosasa IT, Bosasa Supply Chain Management, Leading Prospect Trading 111, Bosasa Youth Development Centres and Black Rox Security Intelligence Services, giving rise to the extensive variety of lots to be sold.
So vast is the collection of assets that the auction will take place over three days, from December 4-6, at the African Global Operations's Smart Global Campus, at 1 Windsor Road, Luipaardsvlei, Krugersdorp, Gauteng.
Lazarus described the sale as having a substantial assortment of goods.
"From an entire copper plant, commercial properties, furniture, to commercial and passenger vehicles from entry-level to luxury SUVs - you name it, you'll find it," he said.
Day 1: Passenger and commercial vehicles
The auction sequence will commence with the sale of passenger vehicles, which includes those issued for personal use, namely a 2016 BMW X5, a 2011 Audi S5, 2008 Audi A4, a 2013 Mercedes-Benz E200, and a 2016 Mercedes-Benz C250.
Commercial vehicles include various closed-body and refrigerated-body trucks, Massey Ferguson tractors, a Case TX 170 Telehandler, and a 2005 Caterpillar 424 backhoe loader.
Immediately after that will be the sale of food preparation, workshop and garden equipment; containers; and "top-end" office furniture, situated at Radcor and Lindela.
Day 2: Fixed properties and copper plant
The first property on the block will be the former Bosasa headquarters and campus, which consist of a large office park, offices, canteen, warehouse and other buildings, the extent of which measures about 8.2ha.
The repatriation centre, Lindela, follows. The approximately 26.4ha property was used as a mining compound before being converted into a youth development and repatriation centre with a workshop, residential development (comprising nine large buildings) and a soccer field.
Following the disposal of the properties there will be the sale of a copper plant with movable and immovable equipment.
The premises includes hostel buildings, a copper smelting building, storerooms, workshops, offices, carports, a weighbridge, a former fish factory and residential units.
The properties and copper plant are to be sold first as individual lots and then as a combined lot. The last lots will see office furniture and equipment on the block.
Day 3: Security and electronic equipment, and household furniture
The final day will see state-of-the-art security equipment and electronic equipment as well as household furniture sold.
Lazarus noted the household furniture on offer, once again, is of the highest quality and homemakers will want to preview the items in preparation for anticipated fierce bidding.
Viewing will be held on-site on Monday December 2 and Tuesday December 3, from 9am to 3pm on both days.
The auction starts at 11am on December 4, 5 and 6.
Detailed information about the assets
and auction information can be found on parkvillageauctions.co.za under reference 419.
- For all auction-related information, contact Park Village Auctions on 011-789-4375 or go to parkvillageauctions.co.za.