MARKET WRAP: JSE drops as investors mull conflicting trade-war reports

The JSE closed in negative territory on Thursday as investors digested mixed messages from the US and China as the trade war between the pair stretches into its 17th month.

China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday that tariffs should be lowered accordingly if the two countries reach a trade deal. It also said that negotiators are maintaining close communication.



Bloomberg reported earlier that the two economic superpowers are moving closer to sealing a trade deal and agreeing on the amount of tariffs that should be withdrawn as part of the first phase of the deal. The latest reports have renewed hope that the US will withdraw the December 15 tariff hike on $156bn worth of Chinese imports.

“This tariff would end up punishing the US consumer and [US President Donald] Trump wants to see a strong stock market with a happy consumer as we near the 2020 election,” said Oanda senior market analyst Edward Moya.