A big appetite for online grub

Prosus aims to grow its food delivery division to a business worth $15bn (more than R220bn) by 2025, it said in a presentation to investors this week.



The company, in which Naspers holds a 74% stake, has invested $2.8bn in Brazil's iFood, India's Swiggy and Europe's Delivery Hero, among others, over the past two years. Prosus now values its food business at $4.5bn...