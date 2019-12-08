A big appetite for online grub
08 December 2019 - 00:00
Prosus aims to grow its food delivery division to a business worth $15bn (more than R220bn) by 2025, it said in a presentation to investors this week.
The company, in which Naspers holds a 74% stake, has invested $2.8bn in Brazil's iFood, India's Swiggy and Europe's Delivery Hero, among others, over the past two years. Prosus now values its food business at $4.5bn...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.