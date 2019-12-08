Ford turns to pooches to get talent

This year, when Ford Motor Co went outside the company for the first time in 70 years to hire a CFO, he came with an impressive pedigree — a resume that included top jobs at Amazon and Snap. He also came with a pedigreed sidekick: a chief furry officer.



Wander past Tim Stone's glass-walled office on the 12th floor of Ford's world headquarters and lying at his feet is his lively, seven-year-old Australian shepherd, Finley...