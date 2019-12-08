Religions place faith in tech
08 December 2019 - 00:00
The Vatican is praying that this year's must-have Christmas gadget will not be an Apple Watch or Kindle, but rather its eRosary device.
The £99 (R1,883) bracelet, which is activated by making the sign of the cross with it, is aimed at tracking a devotee's progress through a range of prayers and is accessed using an app called Click to Pray. It even doubles as a fitness monitor...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.