Religions place faith in tech

The Vatican is praying that this year's must-have Christmas gadget will not be an Apple Watch or Kindle, but rather its eRosary device.



The £99 (R1,883) bracelet, which is activated by making the sign of the cross with it, is aimed at tracking a devotee's progress through a range of prayers and is accessed using an app called Click to Pray. It even doubles as a fitness monitor...