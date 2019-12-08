Business

Silver lining amid SA's GDP gloom

08 December 2019 - 00:00 By ASHA SPECKMAN

There may be a glimmer of hope for SA's economy despite the surprise contraction of 0.6% in the third quarter.

Stats SA, announcing the GDP data on Tuesday, also reported a large R9.5bn inventory drawdown in the manufacturing, trade and mining sectors, which boosted export figures for the period...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. SAA placed under business rescue - but what does it actually mean? Business
  2. J&B encourages South Africans to support local entrepreneurship Business
  3. Three days of sales as Bosasa assets go under the hammer Business
  4. Rio Tinto’s Richards Bay plan raises fears over water war Business
  5. SAA still up in the air over bailout Business

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X