Tiptoe before quantum leap into the future
08 December 2019 - 00:00
At its annual re:Invent conference in Las Vegas this week, Amazon Web Services announced its entry into the quantum computing market, promising affordable access to an emerging world of ultra-high-speed processors.
Only a handful of companies have developed quantum computers, which remain prohibitively expensive to use, and therefore almost impossible to test or to gain experience on. Now, the new Amazon Braket service will allow customers to explore, evaluate, and experiment with quantum computing hardware as they prepare for wider availability...
