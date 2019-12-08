Business

Trade credit claims on the rise

08 December 2019 - 00:00 By ASHA SPECKMAN

Claims in the trade credit insurance industry are rising as companies take strain amid SA's economic decline.

Trade credit providers are seeing rising claims from a year ago, a trend that has already prompted Santam, a major trade credit provider, to shut that part of its business three months ago due to high losses...

