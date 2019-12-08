Trade credit claims on the rise
08 December 2019 - 00:00
Claims in the trade credit insurance industry are rising as companies take strain amid SA's economic decline.
Trade credit providers are seeing rising claims from a year ago, a trend that has already prompted Santam, a major trade credit provider, to shut that part of its business three months ago due to high losses...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.