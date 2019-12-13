What is forex trading and why is it risky for most people?
What investors need to know about how FX trading works
Retail forex trading has drawn a lot of interest and grown in popularity in SA in recent years. An estimated number of 190,000 retail forex traders are present in SA who actively trade currencies. This number is projected to rise in coming years.
According to Bank for International Settlements (BIS)’s recent report, the South African rand (ZAR) was ranked the 18th most-traded currency in the world in April 2019, accounting for 1.1% of the average daily turnover of forex exchange market’s daily volume of $6.6-trillion recorded in April 2019. This figure is comparable to other emerging economies such as India (1.7%), Russia (1.1%) and Brazil (1.1%).
The demand for retail FX is increasing in SA
Technological advances such as improved internet penetration, online trade processes automation and lowered transaction charges have really helped in popularising retail participation in forex about the world.
Same is the case of SA’s forex trading market, which increased in daily trading volume to $19.1bn in 2017. Retail FX trading in SA has benefited a lot from strong local financial sector, local forex and Contracts for Difference (CFD) regulations by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).
Moreover, the recent tightened regulations in Europe about leverage and marketing of Forex and CFD products has made the European brokers to look outside Europe. And Asia, Africa and Middle East have become attractive growth markets for these brokers. Since SA’s retail forex market was already regulated, many brokers are choosing to get regulated with FSCA and have opened regional offices here. Retail FX trading in SA has benefited from strong local financial sector, local forex and CFD regulations by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).
SA’s strong business relationships with global economies, well-regulated local financial sector, and growing interest among the local population to trade online in FX and cryptocurrencies has made SA, the industry leader and hub for FX brokerages and FX trading in the African Continent.
Though, SA’s financial sector has benefited from this growth, it also has its risks. Forex Brokers SA tried to understand how the FX trading industry works and its risks and covered what investors in this space should know.
What is forex trading?
Forex trading, also called currency trading is the trading of currencies. Unlike stocks, where one trades based on the value of a single underlying instrument, in forex trading, currencies are traded against each other, in pairs.
In simple words, you buy the currency that you believe is going to appreciate or rise in value.
As an example, take ZAR/USD as a currency pair. Here, ZAR is the base currency while USD is the quote currency. Base currency represents how much of a quote currency is required to get one unit of base currency.
Suppose you expect the ZAR to appreciate in the near future, hence you buy ZAR/USD, which means you bought the ZAR and sold the USD simultaneously. As expected, if ZAR has appreciated in future against the USD, you will close the position by selling the ZAR/USD pair, which means selling the ZAR and buying the USD back profiting in the process.
What exactly drives the currency prices?
Currency prices are driven by country’s economic factors such as employment index, inflation, economic growth rates, interest rates and monetary policy and unemployment and so on Moreover, the external factors like wars, political environment also influence the currency movements, since they affect the market sentiments.
For example, ZAR/USD may decrease if there is a sharp decrease in the employment numbers in SA as this will be an indicator of currency’s economic environment. ZAR may decrease due to market sentiment from this news and assuming the USD value remains the same.
It’s important for an investor to have the right knowledge to judge the affect of a certain event on the price of a certain currency pair.
But can you make money with forex trading?
How can you get started?
SA has an independent regulatory body, FSCA, which oversees the market conduct of the financial institutions in SA. You can choose any FSCA regulated South African forex brokers to trade FX and CFDs.
It is important to choose a reputed broker to trade. While choosing a broker, one must make sure to choose a broker that is licensed and regulated under a tier 1 regulations like FSCA or FCA (UK) or ASIC.
Compliance to regulations allows brokers in the jurisdiction to operate with transparency and accountability and protects the interests of investors. It will ensure the grievance redressal is as per the law of the country and limits the chance of getting scammed. Regulations ensure security is in place for the money deposited in the broker’s platform, and the broker is liable for moving the money without your approval.
Why do most traders lose?
This is an important fact in FX industry that investors need to be aware of.
Forex markets are very volatile. And for retail traders, foreign exchange fluctuations can be overwhelming and can wipe out their portfolio within seconds. As the fluctuations are driven by a range of global events, keeping track of everything round the clock is almost impossible. Retail traders just lack the resources and information access that global financial institutions possess; to protect themselves at most times.
Also, leverage offered by retail FX brokerages often ends up inflicting more pain. Let us say, a trader uses a 100x leverage on offer, just by making a small deposit, say 1000 rand (ZAR), a retail investor can take a position of 100,000 rand (100 X 1000 rand). A position size like that, profits may come quickly, but a few Pip move against you can wipe out your entire trading account and eventually will, if you do not know what you are doing.
Finally, research in psychology and human behaviour has shown that humans are not fit for trading, and they are hard-wired to fail because of behavioural biases. Many biases like Bandwagon effect, herding, information bias, overconfidence and so on work against humans in trading, hence it is very important to develop discipline in trading.
For retail traders, forex is risky and the odds are stacked against them. It is essential that would-be traders do not invest any money or invest only the amount they can afford to lose. But there are few who make money consistently out of Forex.
As always, experience is the best teacher. To become good at trading, it is important to cultivate discipline and implement effective risk management principles. Remember, you should stay in the game longer to have any chance of winning it.
Knowledge is an important first step in becoming a good trader. Invest time in educational resources that some brokers offer. Learn along the way. Do not take any leverage until you are clear on various drivers of price movements. Understand that the market can go against you any time without your knowledge and protect yourself at all costs. Be prepared to lose, ensure losses are small and win big each time you win.
Develop your own strategy and stick to it. Keep refining it from time to time by making little changes and adapt.
This article was paid for by Forex Brokers SA.