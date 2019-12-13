What is forex trading and why is it risky for most people?

Retail forex trading has drawn a lot of interest and grown in popularity in SA in recent years. An estimated number of 190,000 retail forex traders are present in SA who actively trade currencies. This number is projected to rise in coming years.

According to Bank for International Settlements (BIS)’s recent report, the South African rand (ZAR) was ranked the 18th most-traded currency in the world in April 2019, accounting for 1.1% of the average daily turnover of forex exchange market’s daily volume of $6.6-trillion recorded in April 2019. This figure is comparable to other emerging economies such as India (1.7%), Russia (1.1%) and Brazil (1.1%).

The demand for retail FX is increasing in SA

Technological advances such as improved internet penetration, online trade processes automation and lowered transaction charges have really helped in popularising retail participation in forex about the world.

Same is the case of SA’s forex trading market, which increased in daily trading volume to $19.1bn in 2017. Retail FX trading in SA has benefited a lot from strong local financial sector, local forex and Contracts for Difference (CFD) regulations by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).

Moreover, the recent tightened regulations in Europe about leverage and marketing of Forex and CFD products has made the European brokers to look outside Europe. And Asia, Africa and Middle East have become attractive growth markets for these brokers. Since SA’s retail forex market was already regulated, many brokers are choosing to get regulated with FSCA and have opened regional offices here. Retail FX trading in SA has benefited from strong local financial sector, local forex and CFD regulations by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).

SA’s strong business relationships with global economies, well-regulated local financial sector, and growing interest among the local population to trade online in FX and cryptocurrencies has made SA, the industry leader and hub for FX brokerages and FX trading in the African Continent.

Though, SA’s financial sector has benefited from this growth, it also has its risks. Forex Brokers SA tried to understand how the FX trading industry works and its risks and covered what investors in this space should know.