CEO getting to grips with Mount JSE
15 December 2019 - 05:04
Her predecessor, Nicky Newton-King, was into cycling. For Leila Fourie, who took over as the JSE's new CEO on October 1, it's rock climbing.
And not small rocks, either. I get vertigo just listening to Fourie describe the challenges of climbing "multi-pitch" (where you need more than one rope to get to the top) or talk about having to strengthen her hands to grip "pockets" that are only three fingers wide...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.