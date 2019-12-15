CEO getting to grips with Mount JSE

Her predecessor, Nicky Newton-King, was into cycling. For Leila Fourie, who took over as the JSE's new CEO on October 1, it's rock climbing.



And not small rocks, either. I get vertigo just listening to Fourie describe the challenges of climbing "multi-pitch" (where you need more than one rope to get to the top) or talk about having to strengthen her hands to grip "pockets" that are only three fingers wide...