Business

Gwede 'holding country hostage'

15 December 2019 - 05:06 By CHRIS BARRON

Thomas Garner, chair of the South African Independent Power Producers (IPP) Association, says mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe should be fired for "doing nothing" to alleviate the country's electricity crisis in spite of the options available.

Mantashe still has not authorised a new round of desperately needed renewable energy procurement, and has ignored pleas to let businesses generate more of their own power, which would be the "easiest and quickest way" to bring new electricity to the grid...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eskom: now for the really bad news Business
  2. Fraud claim as backers turn on 'Call Me' Makate Business
  3. Silver lining amid SA's GDP gloom Business
  4. Sugar business not on the block as Tongaat Hulett flogs assets Business
  5. My Brilliant Career: Blockchain advocate looks beyond career for meaning Business

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk