Gwede 'holding country hostage'

Thomas Garner, chair of the South African Independent Power Producers (IPP) Association, says mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe should be fired for "doing nothing" to alleviate the country's electricity crisis in spite of the options available.



Mantashe still has not authorised a new round of desperately needed renewable energy procurement, and has ignored pleas to let businesses generate more of their own power, which would be the "easiest and quickest way" to bring new electricity to the grid...