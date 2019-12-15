How to ... End the year on a strong note

It is the end of another exhausting year and it is tempting to just let things go until you go on leave, but finishing the year on a strong note will pay dividends, says Georgina Barrick, the MD of Cassel & Co.



"Because sustaining and building momentum now is the smart way to end the year off with a sense of achievement and enter 2020 from a position of strength." She has the following advice:..