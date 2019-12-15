My Brilliant Career: Avid astronomer preaches the gospel of science

Tell me about AstroComms.



AstroComms provides communications services such as public/corporate talks, communications training and social media management for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) organisations and practitioners. We also do consulting on STEM education, transformation and diversity and inclusion in STEM and technical consulting by providing expert insights and knowledge, for example as a technical consultant for screenwriters writing a sci-fi script...