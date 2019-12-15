Now AB InBev puts pot into tea

The world's biggest brewer will kick off its push into cannabis-infused beverages with a lineup of flavoured teas - lavender chamomile, vanilla rooibos and peach ginger green.



The "Everie" teas will contain 98% pure cannabidiol (CBD), the nonpsychotropic ingredient in cannabis, with only a trace - 0.05mg - of THC, the component that gets you high...