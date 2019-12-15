Relief as voters spike Corbyn's grab
15 December 2019 - 05:00
Shares of companies targeted by Jeremy Corbyn, pictured, for nationalisation surged as the Labour leader said he would stand down after a heavy defeat to Boris Johnson's Conservatives in the UK general election.
Sectors including utilities, transport and mail all benefited, with British Gas parent Centrica surging as much as 18%, the most in its 22-year history as a listed company, rail operator Stagecoach Group spiking as much as 14% and postal group Royal Mail rising 11%...
