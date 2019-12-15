Sasol pushes for drilling near Bazaruto
15 December 2019 - 05:00
Sasol has confirmed its renewed ambition to explore and drill test wells in Mozambique's richest fishing grounds, on the boundary of a prime tourist destination - Bazaruto Archipelago National Park.
Fringed by soft white beaches, coral reefs and clear blue waters, the islands of Bazaruto are a popular tropical getaway for South Africans and other tourists...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.