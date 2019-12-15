Sugar business not on the block as Tongaat Hulett flogs assets

Embattled Tongaat Hulett is flogging assets to make its mountain of debt more manageable, but the company is not about to pitch a For Sale sign at any of its sugar mills, says CEO Gavin Hudson.



Coffee-to-go drinkers will know Tongaat for its Hulett-branded sugar sachets, often sporting a pearl of wisdom by a famous author or a Chinese proverb...