Sugar business not on the block as Tongaat Hulett flogs assets
15 December 2019 - 05:00
Embattled Tongaat Hulett is flogging assets to make its mountain of debt more manageable, but the company is not about to pitch a For Sale sign at any of its sugar mills, says CEO Gavin Hudson.
Coffee-to-go drinkers will know Tongaat for its Hulett-branded sugar sachets, often sporting a pearl of wisdom by a famous author or a Chinese proverb...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.