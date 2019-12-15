Business

US fake meat not wanted in China's bowl

15 December 2019 - 05:00 By AGENCY REPORTER

In the Wangjing neighbourhood of Beijing, ZeroGo is one of the city's few vegan restaurants. It offers pizza, protein bowls and Asian-fusion fare, and online reviews rave about the menu's creativity, which includes a vegan Big Mac, complete with vegan cheese and dairy-free special sauce. The "burger" is made from scratch, an original, pea-based recipe.

If the US fake-meat darlings Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods have their way, chef Raymond Xie will soon be able to use their meatier patties...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eskom: now for the really bad news Business
  2. Fraud claim as backers turn on 'Call Me' Makate Business
  3. Silver lining amid SA's GDP gloom Business
  4. My Brilliant Career: Blockchain advocate looks beyond career for meaning Business
  5. Phone row parties just won't hang up Business

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk