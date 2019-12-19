Business

MARKET WRAP: JSE nears four-month highs as volumes dwindle

19 December 2019 - 20:27 By Lindiwe Tsobo
Picture: JSE
Picture: JSE

The JSE declined for the first time in seven days on Thursday, staying near its strongest levels in four months based on closing prices, as volumes declined ahead of the festive break.

European markets, which earlier in the week hit records amid optimism that the US and China would strike a trade deal, were mixed on Thursday.

The FTSE 100, which has been on the back foot after UK prime minister Boris Johnson vowed to block an extension that would keep the country in the EU beyond 2020, ended in positive territory as multinational companies were boosted by a weaker pound.

The Bank of England on Thursday kept interest rates on hold at 0.75% but indicated it may cut if global economic growth fails to recover or concern about the prospect of a disorderly Brexit persist. The bank’s monetary policy committee voted 7-2 in favour of keeping the official rate on hold. Lower rates would reduce the appeal of holding UK assets.

Government is committed to fixing its finances, needs collaboration: Treasury on Fitch rating

"Continued collaboration between government, labour, business and civil society is essential in order to successfully implement all fiscal measures ...
News
9 hours ago

In the US, investors hardly reacted to the impeachment judgment against US President Donald Trump by the House of Representatives because it is widely expected that the Republican-controlled Senate will not vote to remove him from office.

“The Trump impeachment saga may write some great headlines and put the president in an unenviable group of three that have gone through a similar process, but as far as markets are concerned, it’s nothing more than a sideshow,” said Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam.

The rand was a little weaker on Thursday, with analysts noting that the local currency is trading resiliently, despite Fitch Ratings maintaining its negative credit rating on the country and casting doubts on the government’s ability to deal with low growth, rising government debt and ailing state-owned entities (SOEs).

SA’s currency has ridden a wave of optimism on global markets this week, erasing  its declines for 2019, despite a downbeat outlook for the local economy.

The JSE all share lost 0.36% to 57,558.9 points, after recent gains that pushed it to its best close since the middle of September. The top 40 also lost 0.38%. Industrials were flat while banks lost 1.05%, financials 0.97% and the platinum index 3.54%.

Gold was up 0.1% to $1,476.87/oz while platinum lost 0.25% to $934.08/oz. Brent crude was up 0.74% to $66.66 a barrel.

Diversified miner Glencore added 1.1% to hit R44.32.

AngloGold Ashanti gained 3.3% to R288.48, having said earlier that its Obuasi mine in Ghana had restarted production.

BusinessLIVE

MORE

Government aims to create a national shipping carrier

The plan has been mooted, despite struggles with SAA and Prasa
Politics
2 days ago

How Eskom fell from grace - and kept falling

Of all the ailing state-owned enterprises in SA, none has rattled the lives of citizens quite like Eskom.
News
1 day ago

Mining houses want to go it alone on power generation

In a heavy blow this week, Eskom pushed the button on stage 6 load-shedding, halting operations at South African mines, which spurred the sector to ...
Business
4 days ago

Most read

  1. What is forex trading and why is it risky for most people? Business
  2. Eskom: now for the really bad news Business
  3. Eskom: SA counts the cost Business
  4. Fraud claim as backers turn on 'Call Me' Makate Business
  5. Court looks at early escape from debt review Business

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk