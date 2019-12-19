MARKET WRAP: JSE nears four-month highs as volumes dwindle

The JSE declined for the first time in seven days on Thursday, staying near its strongest levels in four months based on closing prices, as volumes declined ahead of the festive break.

European markets, which earlier in the week hit records amid optimism that the US and China would strike a trade deal, were mixed on Thursday.

The FTSE 100, which has been on the back foot after UK prime minister Boris Johnson vowed to block an extension that would keep the country in the EU beyond 2020, ended in positive territory as multinational companies were boosted by a weaker pound.

The Bank of England on Thursday kept interest rates on hold at 0.75% but indicated it may cut if global economic growth fails to recover or concern about the prospect of a disorderly Brexit persist. The bank’s monetary policy committee voted 7-2 in favour of keeping the official rate on hold. Lower rates would reduce the appeal of holding UK assets.