Mining shares showed mettle in a year of auditing scandals
22 December 2019 - 00:14
Investors who backed platinum and gold mining stocks at the start of the year will have a particularly merry festive season, as they mostly more than doubled their money.
But those who invested in some of SA's most dependable blue chips of yesteryear - the likes of Sasol, Sappi, ArcelorMittal and Steinhoff - will be smarting...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.