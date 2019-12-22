Stokvels prove power in numbers

Some of SA's retailers are about to win big as members of the stokvel industry flock to stores to make their year-end purchases.



Planning has been the key for Perseverance Chisane, a mother of three in Hillbrow, Johannesburg. She forks out R1,000 a month to a savings stokvel of four members and R300 a month to a grocery stokvel...