Investors offshore rode a wave in the 2010s

The 2010s will close as a great decade for investors who invested globally and a spectacular decade for those with exposure to US stocks and, in particular, leading tech stocks, Cannon Asset Managers CEO Adrian Saville says.



The S&P500 returned around 18.75% a year in rand terms for the decade, while the local market returned less than half this at 7.66% a year...