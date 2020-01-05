Kiwi dairy tops world's best-performing stocks list for 2019

It may have been the decade of smartphones, on-demand everything and Instagram memes, but the prize for the world’s best-performing stock in the MSCI world index goes to a dairy company in New Zealand.



How the A2 Milk Company managed to punch its way to a 16,150% return in US dollar terms says a lot about global trends over the past 10 years...