Business

On demand: New dispensers let you buy as little food as you need

05 January 2020 - 00:00 By Adele Shevel

New dispensers have come onto the market to allow customers to buy food and home-care products for as little as R1, to cater to those who can’t afford larger quantities in the informal market.

International retail solutions company Smollan, and DYDX, a product and service design practice, have partnered to deliver an innovative solution by creating Gcwalisa dispensers to allow customers to buy food and home-care products...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Thieves put the squeeze on avocados Business
  2. MARKET WRAP: JSE closes lower due to Middle East tension Business
  3. My Brilliant Career: Avid astronomer preaches the gospel of science Business
  4. Volkswagen to end iconic ‘Beetle’ cars in 2019 Business
  5. You may be overestimating the retirement income you'll have Business

Latest Videos

Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage