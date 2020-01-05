On demand: New dispensers let you buy as little food as you need
05 January 2020 - 00:00
New dispensers have come onto the market to allow customers to buy food and home-care products for as little as R1, to cater to those who can’t afford larger quantities in the informal market.
International retail solutions company Smollan, and DYDX, a product and service design practice, have partnered to deliver an innovative solution by creating Gcwalisa dispensers to allow customers to buy food and home-care products...
