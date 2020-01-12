ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: The future of cars: they fly, they feel, they find their way

The annual tech extravaganza that is the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas this week confirmed its credentials as one of the world's leading automotive launch pads.



Acknowledged last year as one of the top 10 car shows in the world, its 2020 line-up has probably pushed it into the top five. No longer do petrolheads look to the Tokyo Motor Show, or even Frankfurt or Detroit, for the latest car tech; they focus on the vast show floors of Las Vegas...