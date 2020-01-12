Options for 'missing middle' to fund studies

If you're not eligible for free tuition from the government or haven't managed to get funding from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, you're among the many thousands of matriculants in the "missing middle" trying to figure out how to fund your tertiary studies this year.



More than 790,000 pupils wrote matric exams at the end of November. For those who have managed to get into a university, they can expect to pay about R60,000 for their first year of studies. This is according to Feenix, an online crowdfunding platform for university students...