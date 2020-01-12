RMB top brass probed for failed deal
12 January 2020 - 05:06
The Hawks are investigating senior Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) executives for alleged fraud in the collapse of a multimillion-rand Eastern Cape property development deal.
The investigation is the latest round in a legal battle between Belgian investor Fred Arijs and RMB, which includes five years of civil cases...
