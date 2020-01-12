Business

Skills you'll need in the 2020s

12 January 2020 - 05:00 By LYNDSEY JONES

As the pace of digital transformation in the workplace accelerates, the next decade will pose challenges for employees.

Skill demands are changing so rapidly, say futurists, that even when a company lays out what it requires now, by the end of the 2020s that will look very different...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Nigeria backs down in $2bn dispute with telecoms giant MTN Business
  2. SAA has a reasonable chance of rescue - specialist Business
  3. My Brilliant Career: Avid astronomer preaches the gospel of science Business
  4. Thieves put the squeeze on avocados Business
  5. Looks like Angola has its own Duduzane problem Business

Latest Videos

'Satanic’ artist says there's more coming - and it might be more controversial
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?