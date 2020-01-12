Business

Tesla, in fast lane, overtakes Ford, GM

12 January 2020 - 05:07 By AGENCY REPORTER

For the first time, Tesla's stock market value has eclipsed the combined values of General Motors and Ford Motor Company.

The Silicon Valley electric carmaker's stock jumped nearly 5% on Wednesday, closing at a record $492.14 a share and elevating its market capitalisation to almost $89bn (R1.26-trillion), or $2bn larger than the sum of GM and Ford's respective market caps of $50bn and $37bn...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Nigeria backs down in $2bn dispute with telecoms giant MTN Business
  2. SAA has a reasonable chance of rescue - specialist Business
  3. Jamie Oliver's creditors set to lose most of what they're owed Business
  4. For farmers, superfruit craze is just the berries Business
  5. My Brilliant Career: Avid astronomer preaches the gospel of science Business

Latest Videos

'Satanic’ artist says there's more coming - and it might be more controversial
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?