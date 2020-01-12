Tesla, in fast lane, overtakes Ford, GM

For the first time, Tesla's stock market value has eclipsed the combined values of General Motors and Ford Motor Company.



The Silicon Valley electric carmaker's stock jumped nearly 5% on Wednesday, closing at a record $492.14 a share and elevating its market capitalisation to almost $89bn (R1.26-trillion), or $2bn larger than the sum of GM and Ford's respective market caps of $50bn and $37bn...